Police: Man, 21, shot to death in Bronzeville

A man was shot to death Wednesday night in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 21-year-old was shot in the head and chest about 7 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Michigan, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death. Area Central detectives are investigating.