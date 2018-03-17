Police: Man falls to his death in the Loop

A 24-year-old man fell to his death Saturday evening from a building in the Loop, Chicago Police said.

About 6:10 p.m., the man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of North Dearborn, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were questioning a person who was with the victim in the room from which he fell, police said.

Police did not confirm which floor the man fell from, but said he “fell from a few stories high.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.