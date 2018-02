Police: Man, 25, shot to death in Roseland

A 25-year-old man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back about 2:30 p.m. in the 11200 block of King Drive and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about the death.