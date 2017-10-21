Police: Man, 25, shot to death in South Chicago

A man was shot to death Saturday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The 25-year-old was standing in front of a home at 5:54 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Manistee when someone came out of a gangway and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in his chest and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death. Area South detectives were investigating.