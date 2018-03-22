A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired found the man inside a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Justine, police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.