Police: Man, 26, killed in Back of the Yards shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired found the man inside a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Justine, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.