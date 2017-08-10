Police: Man, 30, fatally shot in Austin

A 30-year-old man was shot to death Sunday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

He was standing outside of a vehicle at 7:26 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Mason when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The man was struck multiple times in the chest, and the vehicle drove off after the shooting.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.