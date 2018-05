Police: Man, 33, stabbed by father in Gresham

A man was allegedly stabbed by his father late Saturday in the 8300 block of South Vincennes. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by his father late Saturday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The man suffered a minor stab wound to his right thigh at 11:02 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes, according to Chicago Police. He was treated at the scene, but refused to go to a hospital.

The 54-year-old father ran off after the stabbing, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.