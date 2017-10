Police: Man, 35, killed in McKinley Park drive-by shooting

A 35-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The man was walking about 12:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Damen when someone shot him in the neck from a passing green SUV, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.