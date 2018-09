Police: Man, 43, shot dead in Rosemoor

A 43-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

The man was shot in his lower body at 1:27 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Prairie, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. He later succumbed to his wounds.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area South detectives were investigating.