Police: Man, 46, shot to death during robbery in Cragin

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

The 46-year-old was shot in his head during a robbery about 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Fullerton, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

Area North detectives are investigating.