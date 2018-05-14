Police: Man, 65, reported missing from Uptown may be in danger

A 65-year-old man who went missing Friday evening from the North Side Uptown neighborhood may be in danger, police said.

Roy Taylor was last seen in the 4900 block of North Kenmore, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Taylor is described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound black man with brown eyes, grayish black hair, a medium complexion and a tattoo on his forearm, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue jeans and white gym shoes. He may also be wearing a blue or dark brown coat.

Taylor is disoriented and needs help getting home, police said. He takes daily medication which he did not have with him.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.