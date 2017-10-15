Police: Man abducted, sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in Gresham

Police are searching for a suspect who abducted and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl Saturday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

He was driving a gray SUV about 7:20 a.m. when he abducted the girl in the 8600 block of South Halsted and took her to another location, where she was sexually assaulted, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She was then dropped off at the intersection of 86th and Peoria.

The suspect is a man, who is thought to be between the ages of 20 and 25, police said. He was seen wearing a gray Wonder Woman t-shirt, dark-colored jeans and black Jordans.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8272.