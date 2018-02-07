Man and woman shot to death in North Lawndale: police

A man and woman were fatally shot Wednesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 8:56 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Kenneth, where they fond two unresponsive people with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, thought to be in her 50s, was found inside the home, while the 61-year-old man was found just outside the home, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.