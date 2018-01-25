Police: Man approached child, showed explicit photos in Irving Park

Police are warning of an attempted kidnapping Wednesday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:30 p.m. in the area of Lawndale Avenue and Grace Street, a man who is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s approached a child who was walking home through an alley, Chicago Police said.

The man showed the child explicit images on his cellphone, police said. The child walked away from the man and immediately told an adult, who called police.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives (312) 744-8261.