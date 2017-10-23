Man charged with carjacking at Montgomery gas station, fleeing police

A man was arrested after carjacking a victim at gunpoint at a Montgomery gas station and leading police on a chase through the western suburbs.

About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 28-year-old Juan C. Padilla walked up to a man at the Marathon gas station at Route 25 and Boulder Hill Pass, pointed a gun, took his keys and drove off in his Nissan SUV, according to Oswego police. No one else was in the vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle about five minutes later at Route 34 and Osage Court and pulled it over, police said. Padilla stopped, but then drove off as the officers approached.

The Kendall County sheriff’s office began chasing the SUV through downtown Oswego, and then north on Route 71, where Oswego police deployed a Stop Sticks tire deflation device at Route 34, police said.

Two of the SUV’s tires were punctured and Padilla pulled the vehicle into the Speedway station and tried to run away, police said. No injuries were reported.

Padilla, a Montgomery resident, was taken into custody about 8:45 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

Padilla was charged with felony counts of vehicular hijacking, aggravated robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also wanted on two warrants for failure to appear for a traffic offense, and failure to appear for resisting a peace officer.

He remains in custody at the Kendall County jail.