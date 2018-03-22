Police: Man attempted to lure kids from bus stop in Schaumburg

Police are warning residents of an attempted child luring Wednesday in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Four juveniles were waiting at a bus stop about 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of Barkwood Road when a man drove up to them and asked “need a lift?” The juveniles said they were waiting for the bus and the man drove away, Schaumburg police said.

The juveniles said they did not know the man. He was described as being between 35 and 50 years old, with white or gray hair, and was driving a black 4-door vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Schaumburg police (847) 882-3534.