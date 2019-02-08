Police: man burglarizes Little Village businesses

Police are warning residents of recent burglaries to businesses in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In two burglaries over the last three days, a 6-foot-2 tall man forces his way through the front door of the business and steals property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened Thursday morning in the 2600 block of West Cermak Road, and Tuesday evening in the 2800 block of West Cermak, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.