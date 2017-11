Police: Man carjacked, robbed at gunpoint in Lawndale

A man was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The victim’s vehicle and personal belonging were taken at gunpoint at 6:12 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Polk, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects were described as two armed black males, thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, police said. Additional details were not provided.