Police: Man critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:46 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago Police.

They discovered a man, whose age wasn’t immediately available, with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.