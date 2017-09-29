1 dead, 1 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting, suspect in custody

A person was in custody Friday morning after a shooting left a man dead and another critically wounded in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The two men were arguing with three other people at 9:47 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Jackson when the other group took out guns and started shooting, police said.

David Lucious, 35, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital at 10:21 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A 28-year-old man was also shot in the chest and taken to Stroger, where he was listed in critical condition.

A suspect was in custody and charges were pending, police said.

The medical examiner’s office said Lucious lived in the same block as the shooting.