Police: Man dead in apparent suicide after fall from Loop building

A man apparently jumped to his death Wednesday morning from a building in the Loop, authorities said.

The 18-year-old was found unresponsive at 11:24 a.m. in the 200 block of West Van Buren, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Police said the man “fell from a building in an apparent suicide.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about the death.