Police: Man died of suspected overdose in O’Hare bathroom

A west suburban man found dead last week in a bathroom at O’Hare International Airport suffered a suspected drug overdose, according to police.

The 27-year-old man was found about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the men’s room in Terminal 3 of the airport at 10000 W. O’Hare Ave., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The Naperville resident was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, authorities said.

An autopsy Wednesday did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation, but police said he appeared to have died of a drug overdose.