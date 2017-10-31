Police: Man dies after being shot in head, crashing vehicle in Austin

A man died after he was shot in the head and crashed his vehicle Tuesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

At 8:24 a.m., the man was driving in the 5300 block of West Monroe when someone in another vehicle fired shots, police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in the head and his vehicle crashed and flipped over, police said. He was taken to Loretto Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second person who was in the victim’s vehicle was not hurt, police said.