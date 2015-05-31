Police: Man dies after jumping into Chicago River on North Side

A man died Sunday morning after he jumped into the North Branch of the Chicago River on the Near North Side, police said.

About 10:40 a.m., witnesses saw the man jump into the water in the 1200 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez.

A helicopter and the fire department’s Dive Team were deployed, and divers found the man in about 18 feet of water with “minimum visibility,” Velez said.

“We were able to pinpoint exactly where he jumped because of the bystanders,” Velez said.

The man, thought to be in his 40s, was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiners’ office could not immediately confirm the fatality Sunday afternoon.

North Avenue was temporarily closed between Kingsbury and Throop streets, police said.

Area North detectives are conducting a death investigation.