Police: Man exposed himself, solicited sex from 15-year-old girl on North Side

A man exposed himself, inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl and solicited sex in exchange for money early Wednesday on the North Side.

The girl was in a restaurant about 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Addison when the man sat next to her without permission, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

He tried to exchange sexual favors for money, made inappropriate physical contact with her and exposed himself while asking her to touch him, police said. She ran away from the restaurant.

The man, in his 20s, was between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9, between 170 and 195 pounds, and was wearing a black skull cap, police said. He was wearing a blue jacket, purple shirt and dark pants with black gym shoes with a white trim.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives