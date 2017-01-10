Police: Man exposed himself to 3 girls near Elgin high school

Possible photo of the green minivan a man was in when he exposed himself to three girls Thursday evening near a high school in Elgin. | Elgin police

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who exposed himself to three girls Thursday evening near a high school in northwest suburban Elgin.

Shortly before 6:50 p.m., the man was in a green minivan when he exposed himself to the girls in the 1200 block of Maroon Drive near Elgin High School, according to Elgin police. The vehicle then sped away on Chicago Street.

The man, thought to be between 30 and 40 years old, did not make contact with the victims, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Elgin Police Department Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2600. Individuals can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text along with the message.