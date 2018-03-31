Police: Man exposed himself to child in South Loop Target restroom

Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a child last Sunday at a store in the South Loop.

A mother was with her young child at about 4:08 p.m. in the women’s restroom at the Target at 1154 S. Clark when the man entered and insisted he had to go to the bathroom, according to Chicago Police.

He then pushed into the stall where the child was and exposed his genitals before leaving the bathroom, police said.

He was described by police as being black with a dark complexion, about 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, 170 to 190 pounds and wearing a red jacket, dark-colored hat, gray pants and sunglasses.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.