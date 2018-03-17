Police: Man exposed himself to girl, 15, while trying to lure her into car

Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl last month while trying to lure her into his car in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The girl was walking about 4 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 3800 block of West 58th St. when the suspect exposed himself while asking her to get into his car, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be between the ages of 30 and 40, with a bald head and a goatee, police said.

Anyone with information about the attempted child luring should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.