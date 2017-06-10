Police: Man exposed himself to girl in Rogers Park

Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a girl Friday morning in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

Between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., the girl walked past a building in the 1900 block of West Fargo where a man was standing behind the glass of the front door, according to an alert from Chicago Police. After making eye contact with the girl, the man pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

In a separate incident, the man made eye contact with the girl before putting his hand into his pants and “touching himself in an inappropriate way,” police said.

He was described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet-tall, weighing between 170 and 200 pounds with short, light brown hair and a light complexion, police said. He was seen wearing a white or light gray T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.