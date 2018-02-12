Police: Man fatally shoots himself while boarding CTA bus in Englewood

A man fatally shot himself while boarding a CTA bus Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was boarding the bus at 8:53 p.m. when he fired a handgun, striking himself in the head, according to Chicago Police.

Numerous people were on the bus when the shooting happened, police said. No injuries were reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

Area South detectives are investigating.