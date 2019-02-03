Police: Man fatally shoots himself while fleeing cops in Back of Yards

A man who fled police Sunday afternoon fatally shot himself in the head in the Back of Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Just after 1 p.m., the 30-year-old was driving and police attempted to pull him over, but he drove off and crashed into a parked vehicle, police said.

He exited his vehicle in the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, took out a handgun and shot himself in the head, police said. He was pronounced at the scene, and a weapon was recovered.

Police said Sunday evening that the shooting was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and Area Central detectives.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.