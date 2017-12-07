Police: Man fatally shot in Austin

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 26-year-old was standing outside at 2:42 p.m in the 1000 block of North Long when a vehicle approached and someone got out and fired shots, police said.

The shooter got back in the vehicle and fled, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.