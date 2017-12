Man fatally shot in head near home on Northwest Side

A 29-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon near his home on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

Jermin Beganovic was shot in the head about 4:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:33 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the same block as the shooting.

No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.