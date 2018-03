Police: Man fatally shot in Homan Square

A man was shot dead Wednesday evening in the West Side Homan Square neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 28-year-old was shot multiple times at 9:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Independence and pronounce dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting as a homicide.