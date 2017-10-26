Police: Man fatally shot in Jeffery Manor

A man was fatally shot early Thursday in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 2:10 a.m., the 41-year-old was standing in an alley in the 9600 block of South Euclid when someone approached and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered three gunshot wounds to the torso, one to the head and one to the buttocks, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.