Police: Man fatally shot in neck in Fuller Park

A man was shot dead Monday evening in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 34-year-old was shot in the neck shortly before 5 p.m. and pronounced dead on the scene in the 4700 block of South Princeton, police said. More details about the shootin weren’t known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody. Area Central detectives were investigating,