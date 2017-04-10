Police: Man fatally shot in Austin, police searching for suspect

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police, who were searching the area for a possible suspect.

About 6:45 p.m., the man was shot by a person firing on foot in the 1400 block of North Leclaire Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the man’s death.

The shooter ran away toward the 1300 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said.

Officers pursued the man to the fieldhouse at a nearby park and a weapon was recovered, according to unconfirmed scanner reports. Children in the fieldhouse were moved to safety and then escorted out by officers as the building was searched.

Police could not immediately provide information about the search for the suspect at the fieldhouse, and said officers were conducting a search in the area.