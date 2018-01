Police: Man fatally shot in South Chicago

Police investigate a scene where a gunman wounded a man in the 2600 block of East 83rd Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot to death Monday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

Someone walked up to the 26-year-old from behind about 8:13 p.m. and fired multiple shots at him in the 2600 block of East 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran away.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

Area South detectives were investigating.