Police: Man fatally shot on Southwest Side

A man was shot to death early Monday in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the 5900 block of South Springfield and found the adult man in the driver’s seat of a red Chrysler PT Cruiser that had crashed into a parked vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

No one is in custody, and Area Central detectives are investigating.