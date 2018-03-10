Police: Man fatally shot while driving in Brainerd

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon while driving in the South Side Brainerd neighborhood.

About 3:50 p.m., the man was driving north in the 9000 block of South Vincennes when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated.