Police: Man fatally stabbed in Near North Side alley

A man was stabbed to death early Friday in an alley on the Near North Side, police said.

At 2:27 a.m., the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, walked out of the alley in the 400 block of North State after suffering a stab wound to his neck, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.