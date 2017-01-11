Police: Man found dead after apparent hit-and-run

A man was found dead early Wednesday and appears to have been struck by vehicle that left the scene in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 40-year-old was found about 2:25 a.m. in the street in the 8300 block of South Stony Island, according to Chicago Police.

Police said he appears to have been struck by a vehicle, police said. Additional details were not immediately available and the Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide information on the fatality.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.