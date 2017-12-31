Police: Man found dead at CTA station in the Loop

A man was found dead early Sunday at the Clark/Lake CTA station in the Loop, police said.

Officers responded about 11:05 a.m. to a call of a person down at the station at 124 W. Lake St., according to Chicago Police. They found the 51-year-old unresponsive on the second-floor platform.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.