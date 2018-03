Police: Man found dead at West Garfield Park apartment

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man dead Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was found inside the apartment about 2:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams with a laceration to his neck, according to Chicago Police.

Investigators haven’t determined how he was wounded, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.