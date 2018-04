Police: Man found dead in Kelvin Park

Police are investigating the death of a man dead found early Sunday in the Kelvin Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man, in his 30s, was found about 7:35 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Knox, Chicago Police said.

He had injuries to his face and body but police said they were unable to determine the cause of the injuries.

No further information was immediately available. Area North detectives were investigating.