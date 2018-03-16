Police: Man found dead on Brown Line train at Belmont station

A man was found dead on a CTA Brown Line train early Friday at the Belmont station. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man was found dead on a CTA Brown Line train early Friday at the Belmont station in the North Side Lake View neighborhood, police said.

At 1:53 a.m., the man, who is believed to have been in his 50s, was found unresponsive on the train at the station at 945 W. Belmont Ave., according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:06 a.m., police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.