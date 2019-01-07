Police: Man found dead with gunshot wound in North Chicago

Police were conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found Sunday morning in north suburban North Chicago.

At 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of Greenfield Avenue and found the 35-year-old with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy by the Lake County coroner’s office was scheduled for Monday, police said.

North Chicago and Lake County police were investigating the death.