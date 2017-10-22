Police: Man found dead with gunshot wounds to back, head in Austin

A man was found dead Sunday evening with gunshot wounds to his head and back in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

He was found about 8:34 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lavergne, police said.

The man, whose exact age wasn’t immediately known, was unresponsive and had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.