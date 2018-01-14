Police: Man found dead with wounds to head, limbs in West Pullman

A man was found dead with cuts all over his body Sunday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

He was found unresponsive outside at 10:37 a.m. in the 11900 block of South Harvard, police said.

The man, whose age wasn’t known, had cuts to the head and wounds to both arms and one of his legs, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.