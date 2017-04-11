Police: Man found shot dead in Archer Heights

A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found at 3:44 a.m. sitting in his car in the 3900 block of West 47th Street, police said. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.